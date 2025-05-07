New Shaun the Sheep movie announced for 2026

Sarah Cox, Chief Creative Director at Aardman said: “Shaun the Sheep is an iconic character, beloved by viewers of all ages around the world. In our new animated movie, we bring family-friendly thrills to this light-hearted, spooky Halloween adventure. Expect smashed pumpkins, wayward science, and a wild hairy beast on the loose in Mossy Bottom – all delivered with the Flock’s trademark joyous comedy.”

Andrew Orr, Executive Producer and Head of Originals for Sky Cinema said: “Shaun is a household name, so it’s huge news for us to be welcoming him and the flock to our 2026 Sky Original film slate. It’s an honour to work with Aardman at such an exciting time for the studio, with a film that we know fans of all ages will love. Expect laughs, spookiness and some brilliantly entertaining new characters.”

Anna Marsh CEO of STUDIOCANAL, Deputy CEO of CANAL+ & Chief Content Officer of CANAL+ and Ron Halpern EVP Global Production at STUDIOCANAL said: "We are so delighted to be in development and pre-production on Shaun the Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom launching worldwide sales at Cannes. We have taken such pride in establishing Shaun the Sheep and the flock as movie stars and in this - our third feature film in the franchise – we have a tantalising seasonal hook in Halloween with thrills, spills, surprises, a touch of science and characters old and new. We cannot wait to reveal more of this highly anticipated family treat in the coming months. It’s a genuine pleasure to be back in partnership with Aardman for Shaun’s very welcome return and in SKY we have a UK partner who share our passion and ambition to bring Shaun the Sheep (and friends) to the biggest possible audience with his timeless appeal and in this, his home territory."