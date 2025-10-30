Published 30th October 2025

First look at Shaun the Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom

What's that coming over the hill?

Aardman, Sky and Studiocanal have revealed a first-look at Shaun the Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom, a brand new movie coming Halloween 2026!

Sky is confirmed as exclusive UK distributor, releasing in cinemas and on Sky Cinema, alongside STUDIOCANAL as global partner outside the UK.

Loading...

Shaun the Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom sees the residents of Mossy Bottom Farm looking forward to Halloween – until the clumsy Farmer trashes the Flock’s beloved pumpkin patch! When Shaun turns mad scientist to fix the problem, things rapidly spiral out of control... With The Farmer missing and a wild beast roaming the woods of Mossingham, all the ingredients are in place for a monstrously fun family adventure.

The film is the third stop motion animated feature film from Aardman’s globally loved brand, following Shaun the Sheep Movie (2015) and A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (2019).

